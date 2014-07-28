July 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian diplomatic staff in Tripoli have taken the
precaution of working out of an undisclosed location, as Libya
faces increasingly intense intermilitia violence that this
weekend that cost dozens of civilian lives and prompted the U.S.
to temporarily shutter its embassy. (bit.ly/1xnw66x)
* Parts of Ontario suffered some severe thunderstorms on
Sunday night, including an unconfirmed report of a tornado near
the shores of Lake Huron. Environment Canada forecaster Jason
Burford says the storm activity stretched across southern
Ontario from Windsor to Kingston. (bit.ly/1ozti5R)
Reports in the business section:
* Quebecor Inc's management will face further
questions about plans for a potential wireless expansion when
the company reports second quarter results on Thursday. (bit.ly/1o5wktw)
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian government is not responding to a report that
Germany is set to reject Canada's long sought after trade deal
between Canada and the European Union. The leading German
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung cites diplomats in Brussels as
saying Berlin won't sign the deal in its current form. (bit.ly/1rKj8BI)
* Two people have been killed in a small plane crash near
Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Transportation Safety Board
spokesman Bill Yearwood says the plane, an "amateur built" Avid
amphibious aircraft, crashed on takeoff from the Nanaimo Airport
in Cassidy. (bit.ly/1lLV1LE)
FINANCIAL POST
* PetroChina Co Ltd, the Chinese oil giant
rocked by a corruption scandal that has spread to its Canadian
unit, is trying to reduce a C$1.23 billion payment to
Calgary-based Athabasca Oil Corp for oil sands
properties it believes are of poorer than expected quality, a
source close to PetroChina said Friday. (bit.ly/1uygCAI)
* Airline stocks have often found it hard to win over
investors in recent times. But investors are now finding many
reasons to love the airlines. Their stocks are soaring, making
them one of the best-performing segments on the U.S. and
Canadian markets in the past year. (bit.ly/1kgzvUt)
