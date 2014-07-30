July 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The owners of a sawmill that exploded in Prince George, British Columbia, two years ago, killing two workers, have been fined more than C$700,000 by the workplace safety agency. (bit.ly/1lcjTMG)

* An international effort to build an enormous telescope in Hawaii has taken an important step forward, a signal that the Canadian government will have to decide soon if Canadian astronomers will have a share in the instrument's future discoveries. (bit.ly/WMNOG1)

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Canada's largest energy companies, has unveiled details of accounting irregularities and launched a review of its financial statements dating back four-and-a-half years. The company said it has notified securities regulators in Canada and the United States about the issues, which include some entries that reduce expenses. (bit.ly/1pEjDHJ)

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian military is looking for an air defence system to protect its VIP aircraft, including the one used by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, from surface to air missiles. And one of Israel's top defence contractors, Elbit Systems Ltd , has been working behind-the-scenes for months to get in on the anticipated project. (bit.ly/1km1UbH)

* The Canadian military had to send its fledgling fighter pilots to the United States because of continuing problems with training, including several plane crashes, according to documents obtained by Postmedia News. (bit.ly/1AxJ0n7)

FINANCIAL POST

* TransCanada Corp expects to file an application for its massive Energy East project as early as next month. Touted as one of North America's largest energy projects at C$12 billion, the proposed conduit will find a new outlet for Alberta's landlocked crude as Canadian pipelines heading south to the U.S. and to the Canadian west coast are facing strong opposition. (bit.ly/1qKjyZe)

* Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing a floating liquefied natural gas apparatus on Canada's west coast that could see up to six barges moored in a narrow inlet north of Prince Rupert in British Columbia. (bit.ly/1lVIDJf)