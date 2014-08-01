Aug 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* China's ambassador to Canada, Luo Zhaohui, has said if Ottawa has evidence that Beijing is responsible for a cyberattack on a top Canadian research body, it should turn it over to the Chinese government.

The Canadian government this week said computers at the National Research Council were breached, and pointed to "a highly sophisticated Chinese state-sponsored actor." (bit.ly/1og6pzo)

* The Canadian government has denied a request from freedom-of-expression charity, pen Canada, for auditors' guidelines on political activity, saying revealing how the Canada Revenue Agency conducts audits could hamper their work. (bit.ly/1s9bGOp)

In the business section:

* Wind Mobile SA's foreign owner has put a C$300 million price tag on the startup wireless carrier, but with a number of players circling the asset, the ultimate outcome may depend on Canada's efforts to encourage the consolidation of new entrants in the cellular industry. Quebecor Inc said Thursday it is still in talks over financial and strategic arrangements that could culminate in it playing a role in a consolidated fourth national wireless carrier. (bit.ly/1qwym9e)

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is reiterating his government's hard line against Hamas, saying it is solely responsible for the death and destruction in Gaza. Harper said while no one likes to see the suffering and loss that's occurring in the Middle East, Hamas is to blame. (bit.ly/1xJhpuM)

* Despite attempts by Justin Trudeau-led federal Liberals to win back ethnic voters, the Conservatives continue to raise more money from Chinese-Canadians than any other party, new fundraising data suggest. (bit.ly/1uO008c)

FINANCIAL POST

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian business's new Chief Executive Dirk Van den Berghe's hiring could be the surest sign yet that the biggest retailer in the world wants to get smaller in Canada. Finding space for its stores in the urban markets of Canada's major cities has been a stumbling block for the country's largest mass merchant, which has been rapidly expanding its grocery business to all of its big-box stores across Canada. (bit.ly/1pLopDj)

* Quebecor Inc CEO Pierre Dion reiterated his demand that Canada bring in new rules to force down roaming rates before his company consider becoming Canada's fourth wireless carrier, but he also cautioned that even if Quebecor gets what it wants, it might not take the challenge. (bit.ly/1m4qkS9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)