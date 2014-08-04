Aug 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's new Liberal government has brokered its first
deal with a major union, a bellwether for difficult labor
negotiations in the months ahead. Negotiators announced on
Sunday they had resolved a six-month standoff between the
province and its white-collar workers in AMAPCEO - Ontario's
second-largest civil servants' union. (bit.ly/1uei1s9)
* The hunt for Toronto's next police chief promises to be
the most extensive the city has ever conducted and holds the
possibility of placing an outsider at the helm. Toronto police
services board chairman Alok Mukherjee and Mayor Rob Ford say
they want someone who can keep the force's budget in line. (bit.ly/1AOnY3H)
Reports in the business section:
* A powerful group of U.S. members of Congress say the White
House should cut Canada out of a major global trade deal unless
it opens up its protected dairy and poultry markets. The
Democratic and Republican members of Congress argued in a letter
sent to President Barack Obama that, without more concessions on
agriculture, Canada should be booted out of the 12-country
Trans-Pacific partnership talks. (bit.ly/WVroSP)
NATIONAL POST
* A commission set up by Quebec's liberal government to
review government programs and cut back on spending will cost
taxpayers at least $3.8 million in its first year of operation.
Salaries account for much of the projected cost. (bit.ly/1njSIiM)
* Canadian Senate is considering the installation of video
cameras in its chamber. However, the two-month pilot project
would only see the footage directed to an internal feed. It
remains unclear what, exactly, the Senators do not want to
reveal. (bit.ly/1qTYuzA)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian government launched a process to create a
long-awaited bail-in regime for Canadian banks that will keep
taxpayers off the hook in the event any of the banks fail. (bit.ly/1kxkii0)
* The Canadian government said it will require the country's
two big railways, Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, to ship more than the
current minimum of 1 million tonnes of crops a week through the
autumn harvest, as it tries to prevent a repeat of last season's
backlog. The regulations announced on Friday in the world's
third-biggest wheat exporter would require both the railways to
each move 536,250 tonnes of crops each week starting Sunday and
lasting through Nov. 29. (bit.ly/1njTUCT)
