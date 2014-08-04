Aug 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario's new Liberal government has brokered its first deal with a major union, a bellwether for difficult labor negotiations in the months ahead. Negotiators announced on Sunday they had resolved a six-month standoff between the province and its white-collar workers in AMAPCEO - Ontario's second-largest civil servants' union. (bit.ly/1uei1s9)

* The hunt for Toronto's next police chief promises to be the most extensive the city has ever conducted and holds the possibility of placing an outsider at the helm. Toronto police services board chairman Alok Mukherjee and Mayor Rob Ford say they want someone who can keep the force's budget in line. (bit.ly/1AOnY3H)

Reports in the business section:

* A powerful group of U.S. members of Congress say the White House should cut Canada out of a major global trade deal unless it opens up its protected dairy and poultry markets. The Democratic and Republican members of Congress argued in a letter sent to President Barack Obama that, without more concessions on agriculture, Canada should be booted out of the 12-country Trans-Pacific partnership talks. (bit.ly/WVroSP)

NATIONAL POST

* A commission set up by Quebec's liberal government to review government programs and cut back on spending will cost taxpayers at least $3.8 million in its first year of operation. Salaries account for much of the projected cost. (bit.ly/1njSIiM)

* Canadian Senate is considering the installation of video cameras in its chamber. However, the two-month pilot project would only see the footage directed to an internal feed. It remains unclear what, exactly, the Senators do not want to reveal. (bit.ly/1qTYuzA)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian government launched a process to create a long-awaited bail-in regime for Canadian banks that will keep taxpayers off the hook in the event any of the banks fail. (bit.ly/1kxkii0)

* The Canadian government launched a process to create a long-awaited bail-in regime for Canadian banks that will keep taxpayers off the hook in the event any of the banks fail. (bit.ly/1kxkii0)

* The Canadian government said it will require the country's two big railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, to ship more than the current minimum of 1 million tonnes of crops a week through the autumn harvest, as it tries to prevent a repeat of last season's backlog. The regulations announced on Friday in the world's third-biggest wheat exporter would require both the railways to each move 536,250 tonnes of crops each week starting Sunday and lasting through Nov. 29. (bit.ly/1njTUCT)