Aug 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two Canadians are being investigated by China for spying,
but Ottawa has stayed quiet. It is a sign of a government
trying, for now, to avoid making things worse. But the detention
of Christian cafe owners Kevin and Julia Garratt still has the
potential to blow a hole in Canada-China relations. (bit.ly/1pX1K6R)
* Brampton mayor Susan Fennell charged the city nearly
C$128,000 in expenses for airfare passes, several of which
expired before she and her staff could use them, a forensic
audit released Tuesday evening found. (bit.ly/1lzcya2)
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian and European negotiators have finalized the text
of their awaited free-trade deal after months of hard bargaining
over everything from agriculture and banking to investment
rules. (bit.ly/UUVzrE)
NATIONAL POST
* One week after the Green Party of Canada president wrote a
blog expressing support for Israel, which he signed and then
posted on the party's website, Paul Estrin is stepping down. (bit.ly/1p9ISW1)
* The City of Toronto is bracing for construction claims
related to renovations at Union Station, according to a new
report on the fraught railway terminus overhaul. (bit.ly/1zTbnuv)
FINANCIAL POST
* The number of homes sold in Canada's most expensive
market topped 3,000 in July, marking a fourth straight month
sales have hit that level. The Vancouver sales market has not
been this strong in three years, according to the real estate
board of greater Vancouver. (bit.ly/1y4GGQp)
* The 2014 Ontario budget prohibits employers from
self-insuring long-term disability benefits. The budget, passed
on July 24, amends the Insurance Act so that employers who
provide Long Term Disability (LTD) must do so through
arrangements with licensed insurers. The change will come into
effect on a date to be proclaimed. (bit.ly/1suszDo)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)