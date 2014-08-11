Aug 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** At 1,500 pages in length and five years in the making, the far-reaching Canada-Europe free trade deal struck last week is undeniably a major milestone. And yet the Conservative government quietly marked the long-sought final agreement with a terse five-paragraph statement on a quiet August afternoon. (bit.ly/1sP66B8)

** The Ebola virus has been ruled out in a patient who was placed in isolation at a Brampton, Ontario, hospital as a precaution after showing flu-like symptoms and traveling from Nigeria, one of the countries grappling with the virus. The patient at Brampton Civic Hospital underwent testing while the hospital put in place infection-control measures on the weekend, in the first test of the province's preparedness. (bit.ly/1pKsf2d)

Reports in the business section:

** Canadians saw their net worth climb by nearly 8 percent last year as real estate and investment values soared, pushing average household wealth levels to a new high and offering a clear indication that many Canadians have put the recent recession far behind them. Average wealth was up 7.7 percent from the end of 2012 and 28 percent from the end of 2007 before the recession began. (bit.ly/1ymdd4G)

NATIONAL POST

** The Transportation Safety Board says a plane crash that killed three Americans in north-west Ontario was not caused by a mechanical malfunction. Spokesman John Cottreau said it appears the plane crashed on Chappie Lake, near Kenora, during a landing attempt. Search and rescue members found the downed Cessna 182 at about 5 p.m. Friday. (bit.ly/1uhchki)

** The ground rumbled in Alberta on Saturday as a small earthquake hit an area west of Red Deer. Natural Resources Canada reports the 4.1 magnitude quake happened at 9:28 MT near Rocky Mountain House. Power was disrupted to about 500 customers, including a gas plant near Rocky Mountain House. (bit.ly/1rh7ASu)

FINANCIAL POST

** Canada's system for fighting investment fraud is too fractured to work efficiently, concludes a sweeping report released Monday. Creating a national agency to centralize reporting and enforcement of crimes - which range from Ponzi schemes to pump-and-dump stock scams - is among the recommendations of the 55-page report by the Foundation for the Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR Canada). (bit.ly/1uFGAP0) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)