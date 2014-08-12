Aug 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The rate of post-traumatic stress disorder among members of the Canadian forces has nearly doubled since 2002, according to a new survey of thousands of soldiers that underscores the mental-health challenge this country and its military personnel face after a decade of bloodshed in Afghanistan. (bit.ly/1pLlPzM)

** The Toronto Community Housing Corp has renewed its appeal to the federal government for an C$864 million boost to fund its capital repair backlog. The pitch is part of a C$2.6 billion($2.38 billion), 10-year capital financing plan that Toronto city council unanimously passed in November. (bit.ly/1oGgXNs)

** A trio of housewares chains owned by a prominent Canadian retailing family has gone into bankruptcy protection, adding to a growing array of domestic stores that are faltering in the face of pressures from foreign powerhouses and online players.

Bombay & Co Inc, Bowring & Co Inc and Benix & Co Inc, owned by a member of the Isaac Benitah family that also owns Fairweather, International Clothiers and other chains, received court protection from creditors last week, owing $86.6-million, according to court documents. (bit.ly/XeuOjY)

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford publicly reported that an email had been sent to the deputy mayor and his brother, Councillor Doug Ford, threatening to blow up the Toronto City Hall unless the mayor resigns within 12 hours. (bit.ly/1oDRAf9)

** Justin Bourque admits he targeted police officers on the evening in June that he fatally shot three Mounties and injured two others in Moncton, New Brunswick, using a semi-automatic weapon. Bourque, 24, pleaded guilty Friday in the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton to three charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. (bit.ly/1yqg8JA)

** American shipping companies were caught flat-footed last holiday season by last-minute online shoppers, but Canada's Cargojet Inc says it has learned from its competitors' mistakes and will double its capacity this Christmas. Delivering packages on time will become an even more important proposition for Cargojet as it prepares for a massive new seven-year contract with Canada Post that will nearly double the size of the company. (bit.ly/1mEWfZF)

** Crown Hill Capital Corp and Wayne Lawrence Pushka have been ordered to pay just over C$20 million for breaches of fiduciary duty and for using fund assets for their own benefit. The bulk of the financial penalty meted out by the Ontario Securities Commission on Monday represents "disgorgement" of the funds, on top of C$1.87 million in administrative penalties.(bit.ly/1yqi0Ss)