Aug 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadians will still be able to get letters delivered to
their homes, but only if they have a doctor's note. Canada Post,
which announced last December it plans to phase out home
delivery in favour of community mailboxes, is asking residents
who can't physically get to their designated mailboxes to
produce a certificate signed by a "health-care professional." (bit.ly/1nRFom2)
** University of British Columbia on Wednesday announced it
has invested C$750,000 in lighting and landscaping to create
safer walking routes, as a man wanted in a string of campus
sexual assaults is still not caught. The school also said it has
strengthened the student safewalk program and added more
security bike patrols. (bit.ly/1yz1u2w)
Reports in the business section:
** A leaked copy of the full text of the Canada-EU free
trade agreement was posted online late Wednesday and appeared to
confirm the fears of the deal's critics on both sides of the
Atlantic. A German television show obtained 521 pages of text,
which suggest Canada caved in on the issue of patent protection
for drugs and has agreed to limit the number of privately run
wine stores in Ontario and British Columbia. (bit.ly/1sWUxaf)
NATIONAL POST
** As the Conservatives repeatedly attack Liberal Party
leader Justin Trudeau over his support for the legalization of
marijuana, the Canadian government has asked three groups
representing Canadian doctors to endorse a taxpayer-funded
advertising campaign warning about the drug's health risks for
young people. (bit.ly/1mLQ1ak)
** In the latest chapter in a legal saga that has been
ongoing since 2009, a special prosecutor approved polygamy
charges against two men in British Columbia on Wednesday. The
British Columbia criminal justice branch said Winston Blackmore
and James Oler are each charged with one count of polygamy.
Blackmore is accused of having 24 marriages, while Oler is
accused of four. (bit.ly/1uRVSQV)
FINANCIAL POST
** Ohio-based Health Care REIT Inc said on Wednesday
it has agreed to acquire HealthLease Properties REIT
and its 53 senior residences in Canada and the U.S. for about
C$1 billion. The deal also includes a partnership with
HealthLease external adviser Mainstreet Property Group LLC
to buy 17 properties that are under construction,
with an option to buy 45 additional Mainstreet properties that
are scheduled to be completed in 2016. (bit.ly/1q9KyLE)
** Canadian online education provider Desire2Learn Inc got
an C$85 million capital injection, which will be used to further
the Kitchener, Ontario-based technology company's global
expansion and hire as many as 100 new employees. (bit.ly/1Bg3QaY)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)