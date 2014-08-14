Aug 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadians will still be able to get letters delivered to their homes, but only if they have a doctor's note. Canada Post, which announced last December it plans to phase out home delivery in favour of community mailboxes, is asking residents who can't physically get to their designated mailboxes to produce a certificate signed by a "health-care professional." (bit.ly/1nRFom2)

** University of British Columbia on Wednesday announced it has invested C$750,000 in lighting and landscaping to create safer walking routes, as a man wanted in a string of campus sexual assaults is still not caught. The school also said it has strengthened the student safewalk program and added more security bike patrols. (bit.ly/1yz1u2w)

Reports in the business section:

** A leaked copy of the full text of the Canada-EU free trade agreement was posted online late Wednesday and appeared to confirm the fears of the deal's critics on both sides of the Atlantic. A German television show obtained 521 pages of text, which suggest Canada caved in on the issue of patent protection for drugs and has agreed to limit the number of privately run wine stores in Ontario and British Columbia. (bit.ly/1sWUxaf)

NATIONAL POST

** As the Conservatives repeatedly attack Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau over his support for the legalization of marijuana, the Canadian government has asked three groups representing Canadian doctors to endorse a taxpayer-funded advertising campaign warning about the drug's health risks for young people. (bit.ly/1mLQ1ak)

** In the latest chapter in a legal saga that has been ongoing since 2009, a special prosecutor approved polygamy charges against two men in British Columbia on Wednesday. The British Columbia criminal justice branch said Winston Blackmore and James Oler are each charged with one count of polygamy. Blackmore is accused of having 24 marriages, while Oler is accused of four. (bit.ly/1uRVSQV)

FINANCIAL POST

** Ohio-based Health Care REIT Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire HealthLease Properties REIT and its 53 senior residences in Canada and the U.S. for about C$1 billion. The deal also includes a partnership with HealthLease external adviser Mainstreet Property Group LLC to buy 17 properties that are under construction, with an option to buy 45 additional Mainstreet properties that are scheduled to be completed in 2016. (bit.ly/1q9KyLE)

** Canadian online education provider Desire2Learn Inc got an C$85 million capital injection, which will be used to further the Kitchener, Ontario-based technology company's global expansion and hire as many as 100 new employees. (bit.ly/1Bg3QaY)

