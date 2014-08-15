Aug 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Via Rail says another derailment on a troubled northern Manitoba railway line has forced an interruption of passenger services between Thompson and The Pas until further notice. Via said passengers scheduled to travel on the affected routes would be offered alternate transportation and trains would continue to operate between Churchill and Thompson, and The Pas and Winnipeg. (bit.ly/VpiPOS)

** Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau lashed out on Thursday at the Canadian government over a Postmedia report that Health Canada has approached three doctors' groups to sign onto an anti-pot advertising campaign. During a visit to Saskatoon, he suggested the move was meant as an attack on him and his support for legalizing marijuana. (bit.ly/1pwdjpv)

Reports in the business section:

** Spotify, one of the Internet's biggest streaming music services, launched an invitation-only preview of its Canadian site, with plans to open it up to all users soon. Spotify joins a growing list of companies that have also launched Canadian streaming music sites, such as Songza and Google Inc. (bit.ly/1ozC2tM)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed that specimens collected on Monday from a bay in Upper Rideau Lake north of Kingston, Ontario, are blue-green algae and that toxins are present. The health unit said McNally's Bay cottagers and residents who draw drinking water from the lake should use an alternative source, as boiling does not remove the toxins. (bit.ly/1rzexOU)

** The bizarre case of a former U.S. airman seeking asylum in Canada, claiming he was tortured by U.S. authorities probing his links to the shadowy Anonymous hacker collective, is sparking protest rallies and an international day of action. Matt DeHart, 30, is in prison in Ontario awaiting an Aug. 20 refugee hearing in Toronto during which he will argue his claim for refugee protection. (bit.ly/1vQ6Dr4)

FINANCIAL POST

** Energy financier Richard Grafton is planning a series of deals in the Canadian oil patch over the next 18 months after securing C$675 million in funding from a U.S. private equity firm and a UAE sovereign wealth fund. (bit.ly/1kG9iP9)

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is mulling two scenarios in this fall's anticipated initial public offering of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N - selling or taking a larger stake. (bit.ly/1pQFwq8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)