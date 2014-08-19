Aug 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's Transportation Safety Board will release the
final results of a year-long investigation into the Lac-Megantic
train disaster on Tuesday, offering the first definitive account
of the series of events that led to the worst rail accident in
modern Canadian history. (bit.ly/1oMm8MQ)
* Toronto City Council's licensing and standards committee
has moved one step closer toward resolving a liquor-licence
dispute between the city and the province that left
restaurateurs caught in the middle. The committee voted on
Monday to remove a new condition it had imposed on businesses
seeking a new liquor license to have a letter of recommendation
from their local Member of Provincial Parliament. (bit.ly/VC8gbm)
Reports in the business section:
* The Canada Revenue Agency's small list of approved foreign
charities has been whittled down to zero, meaning Canadian
donors hoping to give money to former U.S. president Bill
Clinton's foundation, for example, are out of luck if they were
banking on a tax credit. The CRA says foreign charities that
receive a donation must then apply to the CRA to be registered
as a qualified foreign charity, and they must either be involved
in disaster relief, humanitarian aid or "activities in the
national interest of Canada." (bit.ly/1uQDvi7)
NATIONAL POST
* Three Manitoba border guards have been suspended without
pay for leaving their posts and helping the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police to corral a local fugitive, according to their
union. As per the union, two Emerson RCMP officers had zeroed in
on a local hotel containing a man wanted on outstanding warrants
and suspected of being armed. (bit.ly/1vbt06g)
* According to a joint report published by the CBC and the
Swiss public broadcaster on Monday, Ben Aissa, former
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc executive, suspected of
participating in a bribery scheme connected to the McGill
University Health Centre super hospital project, has now agreed
to plead guilty to charges of bribery, money laundering and
corruption in exchange for a sentence recommendation that could
see him liberated from Swiss prison by April. (bit.ly/VBuk5z)
FINANCIAL POST
* Global investors cut their holdings of Canadian federal
government bonds by a record in June, Statistics Canada said on
Monday. The net divestment of C$9.42 billion came from both
sales and bonds reaching maturity, the agency said from Ottawa.
(bit.ly/1kQULAl)
