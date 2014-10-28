Oct 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** On a day when the Conservative government tabled new legislation to expand the powers of Canadian Security Intelligence Service, sources say Ottawa is now weighing new tools to deal with citizens who openly support terrorist attacks on Canadians or back groups that urge this goal. (bit.ly/1teramw)

** The Canada government is beefing up its blacklist of Canadian employers with a plan to include not only businesses found to have broken temporary foreign worker program rules, but also provincial labour laws. (bit.ly/12ZjVVF)

** Toronto has rejected the tumultuous reign of the Ford brothers, choosing as their next mayor John Tory, a buttoned-up former provincial politician who won over voters with his promises of good governance and swift improvements to public transit. (bit.ly/1oT2rUT)

NATIONAL POST

** Nearly one year after John Chen took the helm of BlackBerry Ltd, the chief executive touted his turnaround plan on Monday. In a post on networking website LinkedIn, Chen said BlackBerry faced "tremendous challenges" when he was appointed last November and he moved to create a culture "that focuses on fixing things and finding solutions, not on the obstacles before you". (bit.ly/10wwTt8)

** Canada's ambassador in the United States Gary Doer says he has been busy since last week's terror attack in Ottawa correcting "alarmist" media reports about the shooting. He has spent years pointing out there are nowhere near 500 Canadians fighting with ISIS, as one politician said. (bit.ly/1wDcbRZ)

** Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson says the video made by the gunman in last week's attack on the National War Memorial contains evidence that the shooting was driven by political and ideological motives. Paulson hopes that it will eventually be released to the public. (bit.ly/1tDmN5A) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)