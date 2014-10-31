Oct 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's new political leadership is calling on Ottawa to take another look at foreign investment rules blamed for a dramatic drop in energy investments from China. "We are urging a review of some of the quick changes that were done to our Investment Canada Act," said Ron Hoffmann, the province's newly named senior representative for the Asia-Pacific Basin. (bit.ly/1q7tXsS)

** Canadian warplanes are poised to start striking targets in Iraq, with the government saying bombing of Islamic militant forces should begin very shortly. "They haven't launched strikes yet, but it could happen at any moment," one government source said. (bit.ly/1tHl2TV)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper has unveiled a package of family-focused tax cuts worth nearly C$27-billion ($24.12 billion) over six years that will shape the political debate heading into the 2015 election campaign. (bit.ly/1zjYsEe)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp's twin-cities news conference Thursday to announce the filing of its Energy East application to the National Energy Board was pipeline theatre at its finest. After 18 months of planning, the company presented to the world a 30,000-page document - filling 68 binders in 11 official-looking boxes - to provide evidence in support of the C$12-billion project. (bit.ly/1E7TLNQ)

** A chaotic Ottawa police traffic stop on Bank Street in which a plainclothes Ontario Provincial Police officer fired a single shot at a man was part of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police national security investigation, Postmedia News has learned. (bit.ly/13oTJUA)

** The Liberal government will reintroduce an updated version of the sex education curriculum for Ontario schools that it withdrew in 2010 because of objections from religious leaders, Education Minister Liz Sandals said Thursday. (bit.ly/1tooMrP) (1 US dollar = 1.1196 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)