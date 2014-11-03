Nov 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada has made its mark on the battlefield in Iraq with
CF-18 warplanes dropping their first bombs in Canada's combat
mission there. Canadian fighter jets attacked Islamic State
militant targets near the city of Fallujah on Sunday, Ottawa
said. It's not clear how much damage the CF-18s caused. The
military says it requires two days, until Tuesday, before it can
tell Canadians what was achieved. (bit.ly/1qlZpDT)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper heads to Beijing
this week to try and set the China-Canada relationship on a more
even keel after a rough couple of years. Harper, who has
alternated as prime minister between a hawk on China who
wouldn't sell out to "the almighty dollar" and a pragmatist
calling for deeper economic ties, will now try to strike a
rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (bit.ly/1qm0DPn)
** Chevron Corp has welcomed the British Columbia
government's plan to lighten the tax load on liquefied natural
gas projects as the U.S. energy giant seeks Asian customers for
Canadian LNG. (bit.ly/1qlZc3n)
NATIONAL POST
** Lawyers are openly questioning the Canadian Conservative
Party, Tories over a provision in new victim's rights
legislation that could allow witnesses to testify without
identifying themselves in a broad range of criminal trials -
including national security cases - warning that the measures
are "unprecedented" and likely to be found unconstitutional. (bit.ly/1wWLRpN)
** Skyreader Media Inc, a Toronto-based interactive
production studio and software provider, has inked a deal with
Marvel and parent company Walt Disney Co to make its
official interactive e-magazines for its film releases for the
next two years - starting with its summer blockbuster "Guardians
of the Galaxy". (bit.ly/1GetTBO)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)