** Energy economists said a prolonged slump in oil prices would further slow down two proposed pipelines already hamstrung by court challenges and community opposition in British Columbia. (bit.ly/15qjzIH)

** Toronto residents will get their first indication this week of Mayor John Tory's financial plans - and a chance to see if he can make good on campaign promises to freeze Toronto Transit Commission fares and hold residential tax increases at or below the rate of inflation. (bit.ly/1ui4S6f)

** Two days after Target Corp announced it will shut down its Canadian stores, weekend shoppers turned out in full force in search of bargains. No official closing day sales were announced by Target, but droves of frenzied shoppers made the journey anyway. (bit.ly/1uhKHQf)

** New Democratic Party finance critic Nathan Cullen is urging the Conservative government to reconsider postponing the federal budget until April, saying "desperately delaying - in hopes oil prices might recover - is no substitute for balanced economic planning." (bit.ly/1BTpimR)

** A sexual-assault conviction in Alberta has been erased and a new trial ordered because the trial judge was too sensitive to rape culture in his courtroom. (bit.ly/1Eh3i4J)

