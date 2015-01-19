Jan 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Energy economists said a prolonged slump in oil prices
would further slow down two proposed pipelines already hamstrung
by court challenges and community opposition in British
Columbia. (bit.ly/15qjzIH)
** Toronto residents will get their first indication this
week of Mayor John Tory's financial plans - and a chance to see
if he can make good on campaign promises to freeze Toronto
Transit Commission fares and hold residential tax increases at
or below the rate of inflation. (bit.ly/1ui4S6f)
** Two days after Target Corp announced it will shut
down its Canadian stores, weekend shoppers turned out in full
force in search of bargains. No official closing day sales were
announced by Target, but droves of frenzied shoppers made the
journey anyway. (bit.ly/1uhKHQf)
NATIONAL POST
** New Democratic Party finance critic Nathan Cullen is
urging the Conservative government to reconsider postponing the
federal budget until April, saying "desperately delaying - in
hopes oil prices might recover - is no substitute for balanced
economic planning." (bit.ly/1BTpimR)
** A sexual-assault conviction in Alberta has been erased
and a new trial ordered because the trial judge was too
sensitive to rape culture in his courtroom. (bit.ly/1Eh3i4J)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)