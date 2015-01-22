Jan 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Insolvent Target Canada owes billions of dollars to a long list of companies - big and small - including such familiar names as Procter & Gamble Co, Mattel Inc and Nestle. (bit.ly/1yvqgEs)

** The state of Alaska on Wednesday cancelled bids for a ferry terminal update that the Canadian government threatened to block because of a dispute over the use of American steel. (bit.ly/1GA15Gy)

** Canada's labour market is already limping, and lower oil prices could further dampen income growth and employment opportunities, the Bank of Canada says. (bit.ly/1CSWs4v)

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is actively pursuing a plan to take over or buy a significant stake in BlackBerry Ltd despite statements from both companies this week denying that such a plan may be in the works, according to a source. (bit.ly/1wpG0Ue)

** The Bank of Canada on Wednesday became the first major developed world bank to cut interest rates in response to collapsing oil prices, warning the resulting fallout poses a threat to Canada's economy and financial stability. (bit.ly/1yQwPnk)

** The financing window is open for Canadian gold miners, and they are rushing through it at a frantic pace before it shuts. Six companies have announced bought deal offerings since Tuesday evening: Romarco Minerals Inc, Detour Gold Corp , Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, Primero Mining Corp , Asanko Gold Inc and Richmont Mines Corp. Between them, they are raising a whopping C$789.8 million. (bit.ly/1yvC89M) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)