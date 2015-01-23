Jan 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's major lenders are so far holding off cutting
mortgage rates in the wake of the Bank of Canada's quarter-point
interest rate cut, but industry officials predict rates will
fall to historic new lows just in time for the all-important
spring housing market. (bit.ly/15wHwxN)
** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp is banning all outside
paid appearances by its on-air journalists, after almost a year
of controversy over allegations of potential
conflicts-of-interest. (bit.ly/1GDBUCU)
** The big breweries that own Ontario's Beer Store are
facing an unprecedented threat to their private monopoly. Legal
challenges are piling up, the government is promising reforms
and everyone from craft brewers to restaurateurs is pushing for
the end of this lucrative cartel arrangement. (bit.ly/1yB1wLf)
NATIONAL POST
** The Bank of Canada's surprise rate cut this week could
result in much quicker and surprising economic growth than many
are expecting, market watchers said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1uzUVB2)
** Toronto Mayor John Tory found himself under attack on a
most unexpected front on Thursday: on financial management, and
from the left. The former corporate CEO - who won office by
promising a business-like approach at city hall - had won early
left-wing praise this week for his first budget, which spends
C$75 million in new money on things such as transit and shelters
without raising property taxes beyond the rate of inflation. (bit.ly/15wHPc0)
** After acknowledging the Treaty 1 Metis land on which he
stood, the mayor of Winnipeg took a long, deep breath on
Thursday and said racism against Aboriginal people is a big
problem in his city. (bit.ly/1BjjxgY)
