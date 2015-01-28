BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
Jan 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's big banks reduced their prime lending rates in the wake of the Bank of Canada's unexpected move last week, but stopped short of matching the central bank's quarter-percentage-point cut in a bid to protect profits. (bit.ly/15KHKRZ)
** Tim Hortons Inc is letting go an unspecified number of employees at its corporate offices as it prepares for a new era under the new ownership of fast-food chain Burger King . (bit.ly/15NStLk)
** The Manitoba government says it will revamp its child welfare system and introduce new legislation that will strengthen the Office of the Children's Advocate, a move that comes six months after Tina Fontaine's high-profile death in care and a decade after the province failed to protect an aboriginal girl who was ultimately murdered. (bit.ly/1zajeEp)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's finance minister insists low- and middle-income families will see two-thirds of the benefits from the Stephen Harper government's contentious multibillion-dollar tableau of family-friendly measures. (bit.ly/1Dg6Vak)
** A tweet criticizing Prime Minister Stephen Harper for hiding in a closet during last fall's attack on Parliament Hill was swiftly removed from an Alberta Liberal party candidate's Twitter account. (bit.ly/1yvOrhq)
** Pinetree Capital Ltd, an investment and merchant bank that was a world leader in financing junior resource firms, announced this week that controversial chairman and chief executive Sheldon Inwentash is resigning after more than 22 years at the helm. (bit.ly/1D8LAPV) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.