Jan 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's big banks reduced their prime lending rates in the wake of the Bank of Canada's unexpected move last week, but stopped short of matching the central bank's quarter-percentage-point cut in a bid to protect profits. (bit.ly/15KHKRZ)

** Tim Hortons Inc is letting go an unspecified number of employees at its corporate offices as it prepares for a new era under the new ownership of fast-food chain Burger King . (bit.ly/15NStLk)

** The Manitoba government says it will revamp its child welfare system and introduce new legislation that will strengthen the Office of the Children's Advocate, a move that comes six months after Tina Fontaine's high-profile death in care and a decade after the province failed to protect an aboriginal girl who was ultimately murdered. (bit.ly/1zajeEp)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's finance minister insists low- and middle-income families will see two-thirds of the benefits from the Stephen Harper government's contentious multibillion-dollar tableau of family-friendly measures. (bit.ly/1Dg6Vak)

** A tweet criticizing Prime Minister Stephen Harper for hiding in a closet during last fall's attack on Parliament Hill was swiftly removed from an Alberta Liberal party candidate's Twitter account. (bit.ly/1yvOrhq)

** Pinetree Capital Ltd, an investment and merchant bank that was a world leader in financing junior resource firms, announced this week that controversial chairman and chief executive Sheldon Inwentash is resigning after more than 22 years at the helm. (bit.ly/1D8LAPV) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)