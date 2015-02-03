Feb 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto Mayor John Tory wants the city to be "meaningfully consulted" before any decisions are made about the sale of surplus schools by the Toronto District School Board. Tory says opinion appears to be split between those that never want a school sold, and those that want every property sold that does not meet provincial enrolment numbers. (bit.ly/16cYMbt)

** Chorus Aviation Inc has placed an order for new planes after finalizing a contract with Air Canada that cuts costs and strengthens the partners' ability to compete with WestJet Encore. (bit.ly/1uRZAJg)

** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bought PODS Inc, a portable moving and storage company, from Bahrain-based Arcapita Bank BSC for more than C$1 billion ($797.58 million). (bit.ly/1K6Uguv)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's drug-price regulator has taken the rare step of calling a hearing into what is considered the world's most expensive prescription medicine, accusing its manufacturer of exceeding the permissible price cap. The yearly cost per patient of as much as C$700,000 is even more than the manufacturer, Alexion Pharmaceutical, charges in the United States, which typically has the steepest prices globally, says the Patented Medicines Price Review Board. (bit.ly/1zChp4V)

** Liquidation sales at Target's Canadian stores could begin as early as Thursday. Target Canada will seek court approval on Wednesday to allow a group of liquidation companies to start to sell off the contents of its Canadian stores. (bit.ly/1HPhmI8)

** Nearly one-in-five Canadian oil and gas companies says it may have to cut staff as commodity prices slide, according to a survey published Monday by Mercer LLC, a human resource consultancy. One-in-four said they won't be "buying" as much new talent from outside their organization, while one in six plans to freeze or cut compensation. A third of the companies said it was "too early to tell" whether the price decline will impact their operations. (bit.ly/1CVmkys) ($1 = C$1.2538) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)