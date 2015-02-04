Feb 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Major landlords of Target Canada have been
battling with the U.S. discounter over how it will conduct its
liquidation sales, which could steal business from their other
mall tenants. (bit.ly/1xeDkcy)
** Gasoline prices have been creeping up across Canada and
analysts say more increases are likely. But it's still a bargain
compared with last year. According to price-tracking website
Gasbuddy.com, the national average for a litre of regular was
about 93 Canadian cents, an increase of 3.6 Canadian cents over
the past week. (bit.ly/1xeDq3X)
** The federal government of Canada will delay parole
eligibility for a decade or more beyond the current 25 years for
some murderers, backing off a plan to make life truly mean life
in prison by denying some convicted killers any hope of parole.
(bit.ly/1EFDr9z)
NATIONAL POST
** Calgary-based Nexen Energy ULC is reviewing its
"organizational requirements" after its Chinese parent, CNOOC
Ltd, announced deep investment cuts in response to the
crash in oil prices. (bit.ly/1ArDR1U)
** WestJet Airlines Ltd expects its fuel costs to
fall by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter but
travellers won't see a penny of that unless the airline
experiences a sudden drop in demand, executives said on Tuesday.
(bit.ly/1vr31wo)
** Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird thanked his "friend
and mentor" Stephen Harper as he confirmed he is quitting
politics in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The prime minister
gave him a big hug but probably felt like putting his foreign
affairs minister in a headlock. (bit.ly/1DdcxEk)
($1 = 1.2451 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)