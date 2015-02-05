Feb 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The going-out-of-business sales at Target Corp Canada will begin on Thursday after the insolvent retailer came to an agreement with its landlords over the liquidation process. Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court gave Target the green light on Wednesday to start its liquidation sales the following morning when its stores open for business at their regular time. (bit.ly/1C2JUIi)

** The Conservative government's clampdown on the temporary foreign worker program promised a "massive" increase in inspections, including the power to search work sites without a warrant but documents show this now year-old inspection power has never been used. (bit.ly/1zbC7U4)

** If the Supreme Court of Canada takes the momentous step of striking down the law against assisted suicide on Friday, Canada's medical profession intends to play a significant part in crafting the new rules that would govern how the gravely ill choose to die in the country. (bit.ly/1zTxlS2)

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp said it was planning to diversify into the oil-by-rail business within months, improving its customers' ability to connect to its sprawling North American pipeline and storage network. (bit.ly/1xoOVG0)

** The Canadian dollar fell heavily on Wednesday as an impressive string of gains in oil prices stalled amid signs of growing crude inventories in the United States. The loonie tumbled 1.08 of a cent to $79.59 following a run-up of two cents over the previous two sessions. (bit.ly/1zTyCZ6)

** In its first two months, the Nova Star car ferry blew through a C$21.5 million ($17 million) government loan that was supposed to last seven years and then tore through another $7.5 million in provincial money by season's end. Nova Scotia's tourism minister announced on Wednesday yet another C$13 million in government money for the vessel. (bit.ly/1zj2VWY) ($1 = C$1.25) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)