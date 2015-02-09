Feb 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Tim Hortons Inc has apologized after the owner of a
Vancouver location was seen dumping a bucket of water on a
homeless man sleeping outside. The incident at the Tim Hortons
was first reported on Friday by witnesses on social media, where
posts urging a boycott were shared thousands of times. (bit.ly/1CablQC)
** After suffering a clear loss in the Canadian Supreme
Court, opponents of physician-assisted suicide now want to
persuade the federal government to impose the tightest possible
restrictions on the medical procedure. Constitutional-law
experts and political insiders said the most likely option at
this point is new legislation within the 12-month time frame
that was offered by the Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling on
Friday. (bit.ly/1A9AhZg)
** The Canadian army somehow lost three highly
sophisticated, precision-guided artillery shells on its ways out
of Afghanistan in an embarrassing case that resulted in an
almost two-year investigation. (bit.ly/1yZNek5)
NATIONAL POST
** Fourth-quarter figures released last week by the Canadian
Venture Capital Association show the information and
communications technology sector scooped the largest share of
venture capital funding in 2014 with C$1.3 billion ($1.04
billion) - up from C$1.1 billion in 2013. (bit.ly/1ERZ1rH)
** London-based barrister Amal Clooney is going to Cairo for
visiting the family of Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian citizen who
was former Cairo bureau chief for Al Jazeera English and has
been jailed for over a year in Egypt on charges of falsifying
news during civil unrest and having terrorist links to the
Muslim Brotherhood. (bit.ly/1Dw81Bg)
($1 = 1.2505 Canadian dollars)
