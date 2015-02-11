Feb 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Inovent Capital Inc, the spurned merger partner of Canada
Jetlines Ltd, is upset at the 11th-hour breakup of a planned
corporate marriage and baffled by the fledgling carrier's early
release of its anticipated route network that focuses on
Vancouver, Winnipeg and Hamilton. (bit.ly/1IRftvk)
** Federal Health Minister Rona Ambrose said she can't help
but get emotional over some parents' decision not to get their
children vaccinated against infectious diseases. (bit.ly/16SelWP)
** Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, says he is
considering amnesty for a Canadian journalist and his Egyptian
colleague who have spent more than 400 days behind bars in
Cairo. (bit.ly/1zVfBTd)
NATIONAL POST
** Wind Mobile Corp has been talking with Mobilicity about
taking over the struggling carrier, the Financial Post has
learned. Mobilicity, meanwhile, has also been devising a
different route through its restructuring that would allow it to
sell its spectrum licences to a major wireless player, despite
Ottawa's opposition. (bit.ly/1Abalhu)
** One of the two men accused of planning a terror attack on
an Ontario train abandoned the plot in 2012 after a chance
run-in with the police, court heard Monday. Raed Jaser told his
alleged co-conspirator Chiheb Esseghaier to "get someone else,"
after the two men were questioned by police. (bit.ly/1KLr8Ht)
** In what is expected to be its last major financial
accounting, Talisman Energy Inc took a $1.37 billion
writedown Tuesday on some of its highest-profile assets,
including the troubled North Sea partnership that depressed its
share price and led to its $8.3 billion takeover by Spain's
Repsol SA. (bit.ly/1DE3lJu)
** A former American soldier who claims he was tortured by
U.S. authorities probing the Anonymous hacker collective has
been denied asylum in Canada, signaling a forced return to the
United States in a bizarre, high-profile case. (bit.ly/1EXw5yk)
