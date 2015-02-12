Feb 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada launched a flurry of last-minute diplomacy in the lead-up to Thursday's retrial of jailed Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy in Cairo. Staff from the Prime Minister's office called the Egyptian ambassador in to discuss Fahmy's case in Ottawa on Tuesday, and an Egyptian government official said Canada's ambassador to Egypt met with that country's public prosecutor on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1zNWWd9)

** Premier Jim Prentice told Albertans on Wednesday that they need to wake up and face a world of low oil prices, as his Finance Minister announced there would be a 9 percent cut to government programs in a budget expected next month. (bit.ly/1FBqJXe)

** Walmart Canada, the country's biggest mass merchant will build two new supercentres this fiscal year, bringing its Canadian store total to 396 locations from 394. The company said it will spend about C$340 million ($269 million ) on new building and store renovation projects as it continues to shore up its position as a purveyor of groceries. (bit.ly/1CgAZDc)

** More than 3,000 workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd represented by Teamsters Canada will strike as early as Sunday morning if a negotiated settlement isn't reached with the railroad before then. The strike would not only cut into the company's earnings but also have the potential to create transportation chaos across the country. (bit.ly/1vFtQx8)

** A Muslim woman is asking to be sworn in as a Canadian citizen as soon as possible while wearing a niqab, even as the Harper government considers appealing a court ruling overturning its policy requiring women to remove face coverings while reciting the oath. (bit.ly/1AemCSl)

** Rob Ford was ordered to leave a city council meeting Wednesday after he twice refused to apologize for suggesting that staff had deliberately misled councillors about the cost of a promotional trip to Italy. (bit.ly/1uI4ygN) ($1 = C$1.2627) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)