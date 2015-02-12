Feb 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada launched a flurry of last-minute diplomacy in the
lead-up to Thursday's retrial of jailed Canadian journalist
Mohamed Fahmy in Cairo. Staff from the Prime Minister's office
called the Egyptian ambassador in to discuss Fahmy's case in
Ottawa on Tuesday, and an Egyptian government official said
Canada's ambassador to Egypt met with that country's public
prosecutor on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1zNWWd9)
** Premier Jim Prentice told Albertans on Wednesday that
they need to wake up and face a world of low oil prices, as his
Finance Minister announced there would be a 9 percent cut to
government programs in a budget expected next month. (bit.ly/1FBqJXe)
NATIONAL POST
** Walmart Canada, the country's biggest mass
merchant will build two new supercentres this fiscal year,
bringing its Canadian store total to 396 locations from 394. The
company said it will spend about C$340 million ($269 million )
on new building and store renovation projects as it continues to
shore up its position as a purveyor of groceries. (bit.ly/1CgAZDc)
** More than 3,000 workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
represented by Teamsters Canada will strike as early as
Sunday morning if a negotiated settlement isn't reached with the
railroad before then. The strike would not only cut into the
company's earnings but also have the potential to create
transportation chaos across the country. (bit.ly/1vFtQx8)
** A Muslim woman is asking to be sworn in as a Canadian
citizen as soon as possible while wearing a niqab, even as the
Harper government considers appealing a court ruling overturning
its policy requiring women to remove face coverings while
reciting the oath. (bit.ly/1AemCSl)
** Rob Ford was ordered to leave a city council meeting
Wednesday after he twice refused to apologize for suggesting
that staff had deliberately misled councillors about the cost of
a promotional trip to Italy. (bit.ly/1uI4ygN)
($1 = C$1.2627)
