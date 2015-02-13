Feb 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Bombardier announced sweeping changes on Thursday that are designed to calm mounting concerns over its future. The company said Pierre Beaudoin would step down as chief executive to become executive chairman. Bombardier also said it would scrap its dividend, raise $600 million in shares and up to C$1.5 billion ($1.20 billion) in debt. (bit.ly/1KRuYAQ)

** Sun News Network, which was launched in 2011, will go off the air on Friday morning. The channel suffered from heavy financial losses due to low ratings and lost C$46.7 million over one three-year span. The closing will mean the loss of 150 full-time jobs and affect about 200 employees and contributors. (bit.ly/1DLtIgB)

** A Canadian journalist imprisoned for more than a year has been released on bail, but there is no guarantee Mohamed Fahmy's freedom will be long-lived. A Cairo courtroom erupted in applause on Thursday when a judge said Fahmy, the local bureau chief for Al Jazeera's English network, could be let go until the next court hearing after the payment of about C$41,000. (bit.ly/1EeYBYJ)

** Home prices in Canada's oil capitals will suffer a correction this year as plunging oil prices turn the nation's housing market upside-down, say TD economists. Prices are on track to fall as much as 10 percent in Calgary, Edmonton and St. John's Newfoundland over 2015 and into 2016 as the collapsing oil industry hits growth, incomes and employment. (bit.ly/1KP1Nys)

** A young British Columbia man who claims his life was ruined by gossip about a false rape claim has won the right to sue his accuser for defamation, in a rare case of a sexual-assault complainant being held legally liable for her statement to police. (bit.ly/1vHSTPY)

** The federal government will appeal a court ruling allowing a Muslim woman to wear a niqab while taking the oath of citizenship because it is "offensive" to shield your face at the moment you are being sworn in, the Canadian prime minister said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1J7AAJO) ($1 = C$1.2508) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)