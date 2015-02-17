Feb 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is planning to
buy specialty insurer Brit Plc in a C$2.3-billion
($1.86 billion) deal. (bit.ly/1EjTGpv)
** The number of known measles cases in Southern Ontario
doubled over the Family Day weekend, as officials took the
extraordinary step of publicly warning hundreds of patrons of a
Christian youth gathering in Toronto to watch out. (bit.ly/1AMBCW7)
** The cost of Canada's role in the battle against Islamic
State militants in Iraq has hit C$122 million ($98.5 million)
and the government is asking Parliament to cut a cheque to the
military as it deliberates continuing a mission the
Conservatives appear set to extend. (bit.ly/1Jn0tp8)
NATIONAL POST
** Employees at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
returned to work on Monday after only a day and a half on the
picket lines, agreeing to binding arbitration before the federal
government tabled its planned back-to-work legislation. (bit.ly/1L3SUiK)
** The federal government has effectively stymied scientific
studies that could answer whether e-cigarette devices are a
life-saving alternative to tobacco - or a potential magnet
drawing more people to smoking, researchers say. Scientists need
Health Canada's green light for studies but the department is
treating the products like an experimental drug, dragging the
approval process. (bit.ly/1CDM5jf)
** A new trial for a man acquitted of sexual assault has
been ordered after the Ontario Court of Appeal found Superior
Court Justice Timothy Ray guilty of violating basic legal
principles. Ray created a bogus online dating profile and told a
detective that information from the website could have been used
to "hang" a female complainant. (bit.ly/1EIqskd)
($1 = 1.2397 Canadian dollars)
