THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sales of luxury vehicles hit a record in Canada last year
and Porsche Cars Canada Inc is riding the wave. Porsche posted
the best year-over-year percentage increase of any auto maker in
Canada, topping off a four-year run that has doubled sales. (bit.ly/1CLZCrD)
** Ontario Superior Court ruled on Wednesday that Target
Canada's franchised pharmacists should get C$100,000 ($80,103)
from Target Canada to cover their legal and financial advice in
the insolvency proceedings of the chain, which is closing all
133 of its stores by mid-May. (bit.ly/1DEdiGs)
** Islamic jihadis have "declared war on Canada and its
allies," posing a grave threat and justifying sweeping new
surveillance of terrorist suspects, Minister of Public Safety
Steven Blaney said on Wednesday as he headed to a summit hosted
by U.S. President Barack Obama on countering violent extremism.
(bit.ly/1LdUWwO)
** Barrick Gold Corp slashed jobs and hung the for
sale sign on some of its Asia-Pacific assets, as the Canadian
company vowed to reduce its debt by at least $3-billion this
year. (bit.ly/1G6PdrE)
** The Canadian government has failed to get Washington to
pay the roughly $250 million needed to build a U.S. Customs
plaza on the Michigan side of a new Detroit-Windsor bridge.
Ottawa will be responsible for financing the entire cost of the
$2.1-billion bridge, including access roads on both sides of the
Detroit River as well as U.S. border installations, under a deal
announced on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Jr5ooX)
NATIONAL POST
** Leonard Asper, whose family built, and later lost, the
Canwest Global Communications Corp empire, had scrambled a
last-ditch effort to buy Sun News Network. That was less than 72
hours before its owner, Quebecor Media, officially pulled the
plug on it. (bit.ly/17Y8tfR)
** Ezra Levant, left unemployed by the demise of Sun News,
is hoping to emulate the success of U.S. commentator Glenn Beck
by launching his own subscription-based conservative website. (bit.ly/1Jr4F7j)
** Parti Quebecois leadership candidate Pierre Karl Peladeau
is not excluding the possibility of Quebec becoming an
independent country based on an election result that would put
the party in power. (bit.ly/1vJ8IQW)
** Finance Minister Joe Oliver came under fire on Wednesday
over allegations his office broke federal rules by sole-sourcing
speechwriting services in 2013 for C$9,200 to the law firm of
Guy Giorno - Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of
staff. (bit.ly/1EVyl5O)
($1 = 1.2484 Canadian dollars)
