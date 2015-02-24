Feb 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada's biggest railway reached a last-minute tentative agreement with one of its unions on Monday, averting a lockout that threatened to delay imports from Asia and compound a U.S. West Coast port logjam. (bit.ly/1AoX3w6)

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has scrapped plans for a long-delayed oil sands mine, becoming the latest company to pull the plug on a major Alberta expansion as crude prices hover near multiyear lows. (bit.ly/1MNqoFQ)

** Keystone XL's supporters - back in Washington after a congressional recess - will deliver on Tuesday the bill to U.S. President Barack Obama that attempts to wrest control of the pipeline's approval. (bit.ly/18h9aAV)

** Shell Canada Ltd says it is pulling its regulatory application for the proposed Pierre River oilsands project north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, to focus on existing operations. (bit.ly/1zcnU9L)

** Magna International Inc is selling its battery-pack business to Samsung SDI Co Ltd, giving the South Korean electronics giant access to new electric-vehicle customers in Europe, North America and China. (bit.ly/1D6U7Sa)

** One of Canada's biggest mobile companies is hoping the courts will overturn a decision by the telecom regulator that is aimed at creating greater price fairness for mobile TV services. Bell Mobility Inc has filed an application with the Federal Court of Appeal, asking that it be allowed to appeal a Jan. 29 ruling, which called the service provider's pricing model for its mobile TV app "unlawful". (bit.ly/1MOouET)