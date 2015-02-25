Feb 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As promised, U.S. President Barack Obama vetoed Keystone
XL approval legislation Tuesday, escalating the confrontation
with Congress over the controversial Canadian project to ship
Alberta oil sands crude cross the United States to the Texas
Gulf Coast. (bit.ly/1aisRcn)
** Canadian special-forces soldiers providing
counterterrorism training in Niger have been forced to pack up
from a border region and relocate to another part of the African
country in order to stay out of the way of fighting between Boko
Haram extremists and government troops. (bit.ly/1MQNoUm)
** An Alberta online bank is believed to be the first
Canadian financial institution to deny service to Americans,
citing the burden of complying with strict new U.S. tax rules.
Canadian Direct Financial, a subsidiary of Edmonton-based
Canadian Western Bank, is refusing to open new Internet
accounts for U.S. citizens, even to those living in Canada. (bit.ly/1D8H5U9)
** Turquoise Hill Resources has reached a deal to
sell its remaining stake in SouthGobi Resources Ltd, a
coal mining business in Mongolia. It says a private Chinese
company, Novel Sunrise Investments, has agreed to buy 48.7
million shares in SouthGobi for 35 cents per share in cash. (bit.ly/1LG5pDc)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian National Railway Co has agreed to pay
into a union action fund as part of the 11th-hour deal reached
with Unifor on Monday night - but not the same fund it had
opposed on principle earlier in the negotiations. (bit.ly/1zewWCZ)
** The Florida health department has fined the head of an
alternative health clinic for practicing medicine without a
licence, citing his "unproven and possibly dangerous" treatment
of two cancer-stricken Ontario girls. (bit.ly/17WRNUY)
** Tim Hortons is the newest corporate sponsor to help keep
a batch of outdoor ice rinks open in Toronto after a private
trash collector pulled its initial $100,000 offer in what the
mayor called a "small hiccup". (bit.ly/18kvDgy)
