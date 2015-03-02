March 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** David Mulroney, a former ambassador to China, says that
Ottawa's diplomacy with Beijing has been naive and pliant. (bit.ly/1K8a1EV)
** John Major, the former Supreme Court judge who headed an
inquiry into Canada's worst terrorism incident, says the federal
government's new anti-terror legislation is flawed because it
fails to ensure that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service
and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police share information on
unfolding threats. (bit.ly/1vSpySK)
NATIONAL POST
** With vacancy rates tight, institutional buyers are
squeezing out small-time investors by making offers to condo
developers for entire buildings in what could be a 'gigantic new
market' for Canada. (bit.ly/1wDQjLh)
** Court documents show the wind-farm companies are seeking
C$340,000 ($270,981) in costs from four Ontario families who
lost their bid to scuttle three wind-farm projects. (bit.ly/1E95BtO)
** Montreal officials are still debating how to tackle the
issue of erotic parlours, many of which are open 24/7 and
illegally employ women who have sex with men. (bit.ly/1APopM3)
($1 = 1.2547 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)