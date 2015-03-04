March 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper is expected to announce changes on Wednesday to Canada's life penalty for convicted killers that would make life truly mean life behind bars or as close as possible to pass constitutional muster. (bit.ly/18NQkBL)

** Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is buying the British government's stake in high-speed train service Eurostar International Ltd as part of a push to accelerate its infrastructure investments around the world. (bit.ly/1DTuuXF)

** Target Canada is now owed C$1.9 billion ($1.52 billion) by a property company it created, making the insolvent chain its own biggest creditor and threatening to significantly dilute the recovery of others. (bit.ly/1BGD0dk)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian investment banks are getting nervous as they are struggling to find buyers for Silver Wheaton Corp's massive $800 million bought deal offering. (bit.ly/18NPbtZ)

** The budget is still weeks away, but public-sector workers are already contemplating wildcat strikes as Alberta Premier Jim Prentice begins to seed the ground for spending cuts. (bit.ly/1AHh4cM)

** Ontario's top court has quashed a second, $2-million lawsuit filed by the family of a brain-damaged Toronto man, accusing doctors of intimidation, threats and assault as the two sides fought over whether to remove Hassan Rasouli from life support. The first case reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2013 that the hospital must get the family's consent before ending life-sustaining treatment. (bit.ly/1F8H314)

($1 = C$1.2518) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)