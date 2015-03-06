March 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Despite warnings by the Bank of Canada that
the country's economy is in for a bumpy ride this year,
household debt grew by 4.6 percent in January, a new report
says. It was among the fastest pace of household credit
expansion in the past two years. (bit.ly/1Kup3F3)
** The Canada Border Services Agency has ruled that cheap
subsidized Chinese solar modules are being dumped into Canada,
and is imposing stiff provisional import duties to protect
Canadian manufacturers. (bit.ly/1Bem6Bb)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc's CSeries program has been
battered by multiple delays, major cost overruns and plenty of
negative attention, but the aircraft itself is exceeding
targets, which could help Bombardier secure more orders. (bit.ly/1H4SnMQ)
** No physician in the country should be forced to play a
role in any aspect of assisted dying against their moral or
religious beliefs, including referring patients to another
doctor willing to help them die, the Canadian Medical
Association said. (bit.ly/1wZWLa1)
** Three dozen cheerleading teams have now pulled out of a
major tournament that begins on Friday at the West Edmonton
Mall, three weeks after a Somali terror group threatened the
Edmonton landmark. (bit.ly/1zS2rDk)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)