March 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The International Monetary Fund is raising red flags
about Canada's housing market, warning that moves by Ottawa in
recent years to tighten mortgage lending standards and boost
oversight of the country's financial system haven't gone far
enough. (bit.ly/1NDxg93)
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is crafting a plan to sell
shares in Hydro One Inc, a high-stakes privatization
manoeuvre that goes beyond anything her government has
previously considered in its bid to raise billions of dollars to
build new infrastructure. (bit.ly/1EwYuLS)
** From copper miners to the oil patch, plunging commodity
prices are taking a toll on employment in Western Canada, a
trend employers see persisting for at least another three
months. While most Canadian companies expect relatively steady
hiring in the next quarter, miners in Western Canada are more
likely to cut staff, the latest Manpower Inc employment survey
shows. (bit.ly/187oQGi)
NATIONAL POST
** The world's biggest bond manager, Pacific Investment
Management Co said on Monday it is selling off Canadian
government bonds, in favour of provincial bonds, amid growing
frustration with the Bank of Canada's unpredictable interest
rate policies. (bit.ly/1MnWuVx)
** Calling the Ontario government's campaign against sexual
violence "sexist," a men's issues group unveiled a new billboard
paid for by the Canadian Association for Equality in downtown
Toronto on Monday in an attempt to draw attention to male
victims of domestic abuse. (bit.ly/1C1hcJK)
** The federal government has carried through on its promise
to appeal a court ruling that invalidated a policy forbidding
women from covering their faces when being sworn in as citizens.
In a notice filed on Monday with the Federal Court of Appeal,
lawyers for the minister of citizenship and immigration said a
federal judge committed several errors in fact and law,
including "misapprehending, misconstruing or failing to consider
the evidence before the court." (bit.ly/1xa8pPP)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)