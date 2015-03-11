March 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive David McKay,
said he believed demand for housing is roughly in line with
supply, particularly after housing starts fell 16 pct in
February, rebutting concerns that sharply rising home prices
have fed a speculative bubble that is in danger of bursting. (bit.ly/18aYzqA)
** Two trains that derailed and caught fire in Northern
Ontario were carrying crude from Alberta's oil sands, suggesting
concerns about the volatility of oil-by-rail shipments cannot be
limited to the Bakken crude that was involved in the
Lac-Mégantic tragedy and a spate of other major accidents. (bit.ly/1Eb1pqP)
** Alberta has vaulted to the forefront of Canada's debates
on sexuality and gender expression, Premier Jim Prentice said on
Tuesday evening after MLAs quickly passed legislation that ended
a debate on gay support clubs that roiled the province.
Prentice's Education Minister announced that the Tory government
was reversing its position on gay-straight alliances and would
make the clubs mandatory in every school where a student
requested one. (bit.ly/1wX563O)
NATIONAL POST
** The Collective Opposed to Police Brutality, an anarchist
group renowned for annual anti-police brutality marches that
habitually devolve into riots, is organizing a demonstration to
coincide with Montreal's 192nd Street Patrick's Day Parade. (bit.ly/1B3LkyF)
** Public Works and Government Services Minister Diane
Finley breached conflict-of-interest rules by giving
preferential treatment and federal funding to a project in
Markham, Ontario, that also featured "a number of interventions"
by the Prime Minister's Office, said Ethics Commissioner Mary
Dawson. (bit.ly/1Eb3wem)
** The lack of rules for unions and interest groups who
advertise during elections is creating an "uneven playing field
that can potentially influence electoral outcomes," Ontario's
chief electoral officer said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1E3xhLz)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)