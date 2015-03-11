March 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive David McKay, said he believed demand for housing is roughly in line with supply, particularly after housing starts fell 16 pct in February, rebutting concerns that sharply rising home prices have fed a speculative bubble that is in danger of bursting. (bit.ly/18aYzqA)

** Two trains that derailed and caught fire in Northern Ontario were carrying crude from Alberta's oil sands, suggesting concerns about the volatility of oil-by-rail shipments cannot be limited to the Bakken crude that was involved in the Lac-Mégantic tragedy and a spate of other major accidents. (bit.ly/1Eb1pqP)

** Alberta has vaulted to the forefront of Canada's debates on sexuality and gender expression, Premier Jim Prentice said on Tuesday evening after MLAs quickly passed legislation that ended a debate on gay support clubs that roiled the province. Prentice's Education Minister announced that the Tory government was reversing its position on gay-straight alliances and would make the clubs mandatory in every school where a student requested one. (bit.ly/1wX563O)

NATIONAL POST

** The Collective Opposed to Police Brutality, an anarchist group renowned for annual anti-police brutality marches that habitually devolve into riots, is organizing a demonstration to coincide with Montreal's 192nd Street Patrick's Day Parade. (bit.ly/1B3LkyF)

** Public Works and Government Services Minister Diane Finley breached conflict-of-interest rules by giving preferential treatment and federal funding to a project in Markham, Ontario, that also featured "a number of interventions" by the Prime Minister's Office, said Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson. (bit.ly/1Eb3wem)

** The lack of rules for unions and interest groups who advertise during elections is creating an "uneven playing field that can potentially influence electoral outcomes," Ontario's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1E3xhLz) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)