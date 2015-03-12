March 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** An information technology manager at MacDonald Dettwiler
& Associates Inc is facing accusations of insider
trading and tipping in advance of a takeover deal the company
negotiated in 2012. The Ontario Securities Commission alleged
Satish Talawdekar learned about his company's plans to acquire a
major subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc in
2012, and used his personal line of credit to buy C$44,365
($34,972) worth of MDA shares just days before the company
announced the deal. (bit.ly/19dU6V7)
** Private-sector economists who submitted their prebudget
forecasts to Ottawa this week say with the past two months of
steady oil prices there is no longer a need to delay the budget.
(bit.ly/1ECdzMa)
** The Toronto District School Board passed next year's
budget on Wednesday, cutting more than 250 jobs, including about
50 special education jobs that became a sticking point for
trustees during an hour-long soul-searching debate. (bit.ly/1Buzd2u)
NATIONAL POST
** Ireland's Endo International Plc has emerged as
a rival bidder for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and said
in a statement that it plans to offer $175 per Salix share,
payable in cash and stock, through a negotiated transaction.
That proposal was announced less than three weeks after Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Salix signed off
on a $158 per share transaction. (bit.ly/1MtQcUe)
** PepsiCo Inc announced the re-launch of its Pepsi
Challenge global marketing campaign on Wednesday, taking
Vancouver-based technology company UrtheCast Corp along
for the ride. UrtheCast, which has developed the world's first
color ultra High-Definition video camera to take near real-time
video of earth from space, will film the first "epic-film
adventure," for the Pepsi campaign's technology challenge. (bit.ly/1C8pvU6)
** A majority of Canadians say the country needs government
policies to protect Canadian culture from being subsumed by
American and other foreign influences, although 24 percent of
people say there's no such thing as a unique Canadian culture to
begin with, according to a new Angus Reid Institute report
published on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ECf6Sk)
($1 = C$1.2686)
