April 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Former CBC weather forecaster Claire Martin, a familiar face across Canada for years on the National, will enter federal politics on Wednesday as she launches a campaign to win a British Columbia seat for the Green Party of Canada.(bit.ly/1y3GhUe)

** Toronto is creating a "big data" traffic team as the city tries to manage congestion better by learning what is actually happening on its streets.(bit.ly/1y3Inn7)

NATIONAL POST

** A Pakistani man being held at an Ontario prison for allegedly plotting to bomb the U.S. consulate in Toronto has asked his country's diplomatic mission to help bail him out and return him to his home country.(bit.ly/1a4Msw1)

** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver will announce legislation on Wednesday committing the government - or any future government - to keeping a balanced budget, except under "extraordinary circumstances." The only "acceptable deficit", a government source said Tuesday, would be in the event of a recession or during a war or natural disaster with costs exceeding C$3 billion ($2.42 billion) in a fiscal year.(bit.ly/1a4MKCT)

** RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired a new leader for its business in France. Eric Meyer will take the title of managing director, head of France, and will report to Josh Critchley, RBC's head of European investment banking.(bit.ly/1a4NacC) ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)