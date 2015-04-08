April 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Former CBC weather forecaster Claire Martin, a familiar
face across Canada for years on the National, will enter federal
politics on Wednesday as she launches a campaign to win a
British Columbia seat for the Green Party of Canada.(bit.ly/1y3GhUe)
** Toronto is creating a "big data" traffic team as the city
tries to manage congestion better by learning what is actually
happening on its streets.(bit.ly/1y3Inn7)
NATIONAL POST
** A Pakistani man being held at an Ontario prison for
allegedly plotting to bomb the U.S. consulate in Toronto has
asked his country's diplomatic mission to help bail him out and
return him to his home country.(bit.ly/1a4Msw1)
** Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver will announce
legislation on Wednesday committing the government - or any
future government - to keeping a balanced budget, except under
"extraordinary circumstances." The only "acceptable deficit", a
government source said Tuesday, would be in the event of a
recession or during a war or natural disaster with costs
exceeding C$3 billion ($2.42 billion) in a fiscal year.(bit.ly/1a4MKCT)
** RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking
arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired a new leader for
its business in France. Eric Meyer will take the title of
managing director, head of France, and will report to Josh
Critchley, RBC's head of European investment banking.(bit.ly/1a4NacC)
($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars)
