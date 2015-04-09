April 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Indo-Canadian organizations preparing for a landmark
visit from Narendra Modi next week say they want the Indian
prime minister to include Canada in a visa-on-arrival program
that has already been extended to 43 other countries.(bit.ly/1H72DWV)
** Toronto high schools may be due to start locking their
doors more often, the way elementary schools already do,
according to a new report inspired by the stabbing death of a
student last September. After asking for a report into school
safety, the Toronto District School Board heard Wednesday that
it should consider tightening the controls on secondary school
visitors, and should research new electronic locking systems
that would allow faster school-wide lockdowns.(bit.ly/1H736bG)
** Rising greenhouse emissions from Alberta's oil sands
would swamp Ontario's effort to fight climate change through a
carbon-pricing plan, says a report issued in advance of the
provincial climate summit to be held in Quebec City next week.(bit.ly/1H73l6G)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian warplanes have bombed their first targets in
Syria, Defence Minister Jason Kenney announced online late
Wednesday. Kenney said on Twitter that two CF-18s struck an ISIL
garrison in Ar-Raqqah, which is about 160 kilometres east of the
embattled city of Aleppo.(bit.ly/1H73zuv)
** The violent Egyptian faction that prompted Canada to
close its embassy in Cairo last year has been added to the
government's list of outlawed terrorist groups, Public Safety
Minister Steven Blaney announced on Wednesday.(bit.ly/1H749sc)
** Bombardier Inc's third-biggest CSeries customer
is rethinking its order, blaming mounting delays and the lack of
financing available for Russian companies. Moscow-based Ilyushin
Finance Co said Wednesday it is "re-evaluating" its order for up
to 49 of the jetliners.(bit.ly/1H74BXr)
