April 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finding itself in the public eye like never before, the
National Energy Board is looking to persuade Canadians that the
energy regulator is up to the job of protecting their safety and
the environment. Board chairman Peter Watson is in the middle of
a cross-country tour to meet with municipal officials, First
Nations leaders and first responders, and is promising to open
the pipeline safety issues to new levels of public scrutiny. (bit.ly/1yjE2fF)
** Canada's second spectrum auction of the year is set to
begin on Tuesday, with Telus Corp expected to be the
major winner of new licenses among the country's three national
wireless carriers. (bit.ly/1GD1iYN)
** The Conservative government is expanding its code of
conduct for the credit and debit card industry to cover the
growing gray area of paying for items with a smartphone. (bit.ly/1GZV43W)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canadian Armed Forces say one of their ships helped
seize more than 600 kilograms of cocaine off El Salvador. The
Forces say HMCS Whitehorse helped the U.S. Coast Guard intercept
a vessel, where they found 15 bales of cocaine floating in the
water nearby. (bit.ly/1I686vw)
** A Toronto immigration consultant has been charged with 88
counts for allegedly forging employment letters to obtain visas
for religious workers, the Canada Border Services Agency said on
Friday. (bit.ly/1ciUZgy)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)