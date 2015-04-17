April 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bruce Power and the Ontario government are mired in
negotiations for a $15 billion deal to refurbish six nuclear
reactors, delaying the planned project past a self-imposed
deadline and posing new questions about the province's future
energy mix. (bit.ly/1CT1kWi)
** Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust is buying
SmartCentres and changing its name to SmartREIT in a deal that
will create one of Canada's largest retail landlords. Calloway
will buy 24 shopping centres, mainly in Ontario and Quebec, for
$1.16 billion. (bit.ly/1IRjHSB)
** A national class-action lawsuit has been filed against
Bell Canada over alleged breaches of privacy arising
from its recently discontinued target ads program. The suit
against subsidiaries of Bell alleges that the defendants used
the program to track, collect and sell sensitive account and
Internet browsing information of their customers to advertisers.
(bit.ly/1IlwxFl)
NATIONAL POST
** Corus Entertainment Inc is snatching coveted
kids-programming rights from rival DHX Media Ltd in a
"landmark" licensing agreement with a subsidiary of The Walt
Disney Co that will see Disney Channel launch in Canada
later this year. (bit.ly/1cBG6pC)
** Ontario's Liberal government plans to sell 60 percent of
Hydro One, the province's huge transmission utility, to help pay
for new transit and infrastructure projects. (bit.ly/1G3R183)
** Bombardier Inc's new strategic adviser has a
tough job ahead of him as he untangles the problems that have
sapped time, money and investor confidence from the commercial
aircraft business. But he says there's one thing that takes some
of the pressure off: there's nothing wrong with the CSeries. (bit.ly/1yyP2WK)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)