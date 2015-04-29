April 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada will train Jordanian troops in counterterrorism
tactics for the next two years to help the Mideast kingdom
prevent Islamic State violence from spilling across its borders.
(bit.ly/1GEJ86F)
** Hudson's Bay Co is looking at buying German
department store chain Kaufhof for potentially as much as
$2.6-billion, more than it paid for Saks Inc in 2013. (bit.ly/1drSQQh)
** One commissioner for Canada's broadcast and telecom
regulator has launched legal action with the Federal Court in
Ottawa on Tuesday over allegations of harassment, suggesting
there are serious tensions between the senior management at the
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
(CRTC) and Raj Shoan, commissioner for Ontario for the CRTC. (bit.ly/1ImANqq)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto needs to move faster, and in conjunction with
other levels of government, to solve an "affordable housing
crisis," Mayor John Tory says. (bit.ly/1DVIspl)
** The Canada Revenue Agency announced on Tuesday that it
would be giving Canadians until May 5 to file their personal tax
returns due to a bureaucratic blunder. (bit.ly/1HQCFqL)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)