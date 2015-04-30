April 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The first Canadian Forces plane bearing relief supplies landed in earthquake-ravaged Nepal Wednesday, stopping briefly in Kathmandu before taking on a small group of Canadians and Americans and flying them to India. (bit.ly/1I0sVMn)

** Toronto's ombudsman is preparing to release a scathing report into the conduct of City Hall security at the height of the Rob Ford scandal, including one instance where a guard reportedly covered a security camera to block it from recording the former mayor's alleged intoxication. (bit.ly/1P751NZ)

** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, has decided that it's not enough to charge clients interest when they borrow money. Starting June 1, a limited number of the bank's customers will pay a fee when they make their regular monthly loan or mortgage payments from various accounts. (bit.ly/1bgtjb5)

NATIONAL POST

** Facebook Inc is expanding its Legacy Contact initiative to Canada Thursday, allowing people to designate a friend or family member who can become the manager of their Facebook profile in the event of their death. (bit.ly/1dwaYZl)

** A Toronto law firm is seeking C$2 billion in damages from Loblaw Co and its Joe Fresh clothing line in a proposed class action lawsuit related to the 2013 Bangladesh garment factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 workers. (bit.ly/1GIb3Ta) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)