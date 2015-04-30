BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
April 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The first Canadian Forces plane bearing relief supplies landed in earthquake-ravaged Nepal Wednesday, stopping briefly in Kathmandu before taking on a small group of Canadians and Americans and flying them to India. (bit.ly/1I0sVMn)
** Toronto's ombudsman is preparing to release a scathing report into the conduct of City Hall security at the height of the Rob Ford scandal, including one instance where a guard reportedly covered a security camera to block it from recording the former mayor's alleged intoxication. (bit.ly/1P751NZ)
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, has decided that it's not enough to charge clients interest when they borrow money. Starting June 1, a limited number of the bank's customers will pay a fee when they make their regular monthly loan or mortgage payments from various accounts. (bit.ly/1bgtjb5)
NATIONAL POST
** Facebook Inc is expanding its Legacy Contact initiative to Canada Thursday, allowing people to designate a friend or family member who can become the manager of their Facebook profile in the event of their death. (bit.ly/1dwaYZl)
** A Toronto law firm is seeking C$2 billion in damages from Loblaw Co and its Joe Fresh clothing line in a proposed class action lawsuit related to the 2013 Bangladesh garment factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 workers. (bit.ly/1GIb3Ta) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
