THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ukraine wants Canada to offer to send peacekeepers to the
country's war-torn east, hoping a commitment from Ottawa would
prod others, like the European Union. (bit.ly/1DODXO5)
** Insolvent discounter Target Canada is feeling the
fatigue of a shifting retail market. The retailer, which went
into bankruptcy protection on Jan. 15, has decided to return 55
leases to their landlords, unable to find suitable bidders for
them, according to a court filing this week. (bit.ly/1GLhUv5)
** Canada's oil sands industry is pumping record volumes of
crude despite sinking profits and warnings of an extended
stretch of weak prices (bit.ly/1KznYbx)
NATIONAL POST
** A judge has ruled that the unusually strict sealing order
on a case involving allegations of leaks from the prime minister
Stephen Harper's Royal Canadian Mounted Police protective
detail shall stay in place. (bit.ly/1zhTglK)
** The New Democratic Party has called on Ottawa to ban
so-called "pay-to-pay" fees charged by Canada's big banks. NDP
MP Andrew Cash said Thursday that he wants an expanded code of
conduct for the banks that is not voluntary. (bit.ly/1AoLJwO)
