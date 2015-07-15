July 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A government-appointed panel of legal experts has tabled
a series of reform proposals to modernize Ontario's business
legislation, including a recommendation to remove the province's
requirement to have at least 25 percent Canadian residents on
boards. (bit.ly/1Ma386a)
** Canada's national energy regulator has ordered Spectra
Energy Corp to correct a series of "management system
failures" following more than two dozen safety and security
incidents at its Canadian plants and facilities since 2014. The
National Energy Board issued a safety order to the Houston-based
pipeline and midstream company on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Ma1ph4)
** A coalition of groups representing consumers, seniors and
anti-poverty activists is calling on Canada's telecom regulator
to force industry players to expand access to high-speed
Internet for low-income households and those living in rural
areas. (bit.ly/1Ma1AZL)
NATIONAL POST
** Oxford Park Group, a Toronto-based investment firm that
buys into companies with an eye to working with management, has
acquired more than 5 percent of the outstanding shares of
Extendicare Inc. Oxford Park officials said in a
statement on Tuesday that they had "initiated discussions with
the management" of Extendicare. (bit.ly/1Ma1TDQ)
** Telus Corp has agreed to sell the Blacks.ca
website and related app business to a Montreal-based company
that sells photo prints, calendars, posters and similar
products. Telus didn't disclosed the terms of sale, but said the
deal was set to close on Aug. 4. (bit.ly/1Ma2BAV)
** National Public Relations is buying Equicom, an investor
relations and financial communications firm owned by TMX Group
Ltd. The transaction, which builds on the public
relations firm's financial communications business in Toronto,
Calgary and Montreal, includes a multi-year referral agreement
with TMX Group. (bit.ly/1Ma2God)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)