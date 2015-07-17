July 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A pipeline owned by Nexen Energy ULC has spilled about 31,500 barrels of oil "emulsion" in northern Alberta, the province's energy watchdog says. The Alberta Energy Regulator said late on Thursday that it was responding to a pipeline rupture about 36 kilometers southeast of Fort McMurray. (bit.ly/1DkfnEY)

** Magna International Inc will pay 1.75 billion euros ($2.47 billion) to buy Getrag of Germany, the largest independent maker of automotive transmissions, a move that bolsters Magna's presence in a vehicle system that is crucial to reduce fuel consumption and cut emissions as government regulations grow more stringent. (bit.ly/1fPtEV8)

** Home-renovation company Rona Inc said Thursday it is acquiring 18 franchise stores in Quebec and two in the Ottawa area for an undisclosed price. The Quebec-based company says it will compete more effectively with large U.S. rivals by eliminating its franchise structure. (bit.ly/1DkgcgU)

NATIONAL POST

** Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, Canada's largest mattress retailer, fell in its trading debut after raising C$300 million ($232 million) in an initial public offering. (bit.ly/1DkgwfK)

** Bank of Montreal agreed to pay $16 million to end a U.S. lawsuit claiming that a lender it bought caused two bankrupt Florida funds to lose money in imprisoned swindler Thomas Petters' $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme. Thursday's settlement with the trustee liquidating the Palm Beach Finance funds was disclosed in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in West Palm Beach, Florida, and requires court approval. (bit.ly/1DkgBA2)

** Bombardier Inc said Pratt & Whitney Canada's John Di Bert has been named chief financial officer, replacing Pierre Alary, who announced his retirement in April. Di Bert, who was most recently vice president of customer service at Pratt & Whitney's Canadian unit, will take up his new post on Aug. 10, Bombardier said. (bit.ly/1DkgRit)