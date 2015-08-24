Aug 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian and Mexican auto parts makers that collectively
employ nearly 1 million workers, are warning of dire
consequences for manufacturing jobs if the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade pact is concluded without better terms for
their sector. (bit.ly/1Edxxhk)
** Canadians are rapidly losing faith in the ability of the
health system to provide care for their aging loved ones and
they want the federal government to step up and find solutions,
two new public opinion surveys show. (bit.ly/1MOcOUz)
** Canada's New Democratic Party is putting up a fight to
oust Justin Trudeau in his riding of Papineau, buoyed by recent
polls showing the party on a strong footing to keep a majority
of its seats in Quebec and even make gains elsewhere in the
province. (bit.ly/1EeMWhI)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's acceptance of Hungarian Roma asylum-seekers is
on an upswing after plummeting to record lows just a few years
ago, according to data from the Immigration and Refugee Board.
(bit.ly/1MOe0XT)
