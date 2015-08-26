Aug 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada is contractually obliged to keep secret the details of a controversial $15 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia - a transaction that Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper personally assured the country's monarch will be guaranteed by the Canadian government, documents say. (bit.ly/1PSva51)

** Bombardier Inc's struggle to avoid penny-stock status on the Toronto Stock Exchange hinges largely on how quickly its chief plane salesman Colin Bole can clinch another order for the company's new C Series aircraft as it approaches a one-year drought. (bit.ly/1PSvH79)

** The chair of the University of British Columbia's board of governors John Montalbano is stepping out of his position temporarily, after the university and its faculty association agreed on the process to investigate whether he or others infringed on a professor's academic freedom. (bit.ly/1Eifl6c)

NATIONAL POST

** The family of former Centerra Gold Chief Executive Len Homeniuk says he has been re-arrested in Bulgaria and fears he may be spirited away to Kyrgyzstan. (bit.ly/1EigBGy)

** Toronto Torrid, the plus-size sibling of California street fashion giant Hot Topic Inc, will open its first Canadian store in Toronto next week in an apparel market that is still sorely underserved for the overweight and obese, experts say. (bit.ly/1EigFpD)

** In an effort to pay down its debt and narrow its focus on fewer oil and gas plays, Encana Corp struck a deal to sell off its natural gas assets in Louisiana for $850 million on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1EigRFs) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)