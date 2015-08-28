Aug 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Quebec's securities regulator Autorite des marches
financiersis is investigating a former BCE Inc employee
over allegations of insider trading and tipping involving three
deals that spanned her employment at the telecommunications
giant. (bit.ly/1EoQZbi)
** Canadian fighter pilots have been accused of killing
civilians during a Jan. 21 air strike in Iraq - an allegation
the military has kept under wraps until now. The Canadian Armed
Forces, which revealed this information in response to a
question from the Globe and Mail, say they've nevertheless found
no evidence to back up this accusation. (bit.ly/1EoRkee)
** Ralph Reichmann, brother of property developers Paul and
Albert, who created Canary Wharf in London, has been sued by his
son Abraham Reichmann, claiming Ralph and his wife Ada cut off
his income, leaving him short of money to support his family. (bit.ly/1EoQ7nd)
NATIONAL POST
** With the so-called "ballot selfie" driving a legal debate
in the U.S., Elections Canada officials warned on Thursday that
sharing a photo of a marked ballot in the upcoming federal
election could mean jail time. (bit.ly/1EoSkPA)
** At their annual conference last week, Canada's police
chiefs passed a resolution calling on lawmakers to give them the
ability to seize, jam or de-activate the phone numbers of
street-level "dial a dope" drug dealers. (bit.ly/1NY5PW3)
** A Canadian appeal court has upheld the Conservative
government's decision to cut funding to a "radical and
anti-Semitic" Arab-Canadian group. In 2009, then-Citizenship and
Immigration minister Jason Kenney cut C$1 million in annual
funding to the Canadian Arab Federation, arguing that the
group's leadership had repeatedly expressed support for Hamas
and Hezbollah. (bit.ly/1NY60Ri)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)