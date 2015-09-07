Sept 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's largest unions say if enough of their members vote strategically in key ridings
across the country, Stephen Harper and the Conservatives will not get a fourth term in office.
Workers say their assault will begin shortly after Labour Day and will be the culmination of
months of preparation. (bit.ly/1irxJ2P)
** Immigration Minister Chris Alexander is resisting calls for Canada to do more in response
to the international migrant crisis, even as some of Canada's closest allies boost their efforts
to bring in more Syrian refugees. (bit.ly/1PWBEzn)
** New research suggests that the Liberals' unusual new television advertisement featuring
Justin Trudeau stuck trying to go up a down escalator is scoring with voters who see it - but so
is a recent and more familiar Conservative ad questioning Trudeau's readiness to manage the
economy. (bit.ly/1EK9FT9)
NATIONAL POST
** U.S. citizens living in Canada face an enormous tax-filing burden. Not only do they have
to file Canadian tax returns, but they also must contend with U.S. tax-filing requirements as
the U.S. imposes taxes based on citizenship, not residency. (bit.ly/1Uxrir5)
** Parents of hundreds of thousands of Ontario children can rest easy that the school year
will start as planned on Tuesday, but there's still a chance of a teachers' strike later this
fall. Ontario public elementary school teachers remain embroiled in tough negotiations with the
province and its school boards, but after weekend meetings did not result in a deal, talks were
suspended until Tuesday. (bit.ly/1QjQyjT)
