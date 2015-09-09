Sept 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The North American auto industry is increasing the
pressure on Canada, the United States and Mexico to extract a
better deal for the North American Free Trade Agreement
carmakers from a proposed Pacific Rim trade pact as negotiators
sit down to meetings with Japan this week concerning the issue.
(bit.ly/1JSAxNs)
** First Nations in Ontario are laying the groundwork for
their own public inquiry into the disproportionate number of
missing and murdered indigenous women and girls after being
stonewalled for years by the federal Conservative government. (bit.ly/1NpdjEI)
** British Columbia's Premier Christy Clark has announced a
C$1 million ($756,086) fund to assist Syrian refugees who settle
in her province, saying Canadians have a duty to share the good
fortune with which they've been blessed. (bit.ly/1UGyZeB)
NATIONAL POST
** Dan Dodge, the head of BlackBerry Ltd's
subsidiary QNX Software Systems, is retiring from the company he
helped found by the end of this year. A BlackBerry spokeswoman
said Dodge would be replaced by John Wall, currently the
company's chief operating officer. (bit.ly/1O0CUnt)
** The trial of the 16-year-old Montreal resident accused of
robbery to finance his jihadi mission opened on Tuesday in
Quebec Court's youth division. A video was played of his
interrogation the day he was arrested at his private high school
on Oct. 17. (bit.ly/1hWyvUZ)
** As a growing number of Canadians step up to sponsor
Syrian refugees and provinces and churches pledge to do more, a
bureaucratic bottleneck is slowing the complex work of bringing
displaced migrants to Canada. (bit.ly/1UAWTgA)
($1 = C$1.32)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Benglauru)