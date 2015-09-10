BRIEF-Southside Bancshares increases cash dividend to $0.28/common share
* Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases the cash dividend and declares cash dividend and stock dividend
Sept 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** One in five Canadian renters face an affordable housing crisis, spending more than half their income on shelter costs, according to a new study by a coalition of affordable housing groups in six provinces of Canada and the Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. (bit.ly/1UIJmi1)
** Canada's unimpressive response to resettling Syrian refuges is a sign the country is shrinking into a smaller role on the world stage. A new research paper by Robert Greenhill and Megan McQuillan suggests that decline has been going on for a generation, under both Conservative and Liberal governments. (bit.ly/1Qq9KfY)
** Canada's Federal Liberals are threatening to pull out of a leaders debate on foreign policy later this month over concerns that it won't be bilingual as promised. In a letter sent to the organizers of the Munk Debate on Wednesday, the co-chairs of Trudeau's campaign team said they were reviewing whether to take part in the debate on Sept. 28. (bit.ly/1gbijhC)
NATIONAL POST
** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive, Steve Williams, blasted the "stupidity" of pipeline politics in the United States and Canada, and also hinted that his company's C$5-billion ($3.78 billion) worth of cash could be used to buy up "distressed assets" in "fire sales". He made these comments in a speech at an energy conference in New York on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JWxnIn)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will not deviate on the Syrian refugees issue. At a rally on Wednesday, Harper offered a riposte to the accusation from Justin Trudeau that he has been using security as an excuse not to act. (bit.ly/1JWzlsj)
** The anti-sex education protest centered on Thorncliffe Park's Muslim community may be fizzling. On Tuesday, there were roughly 700 absentees at Thorncliffe Park Public School, or about half of projected enrolment; on Wednesday that was down to "only" 432, or about 30 percent. (bit.ly/1L42OEW) ($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
