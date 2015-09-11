Sept 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Montreal has agreed to buy GE Capital's transportation finance business, boosting the Canadian lender's U.S. commercial banking business and adding one more Canadian name to the list of buyers for GE Capital's assets. (bit.ly/1JZRJ3r)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives are retooling their election campaign after a series of missteps that has driven the Tories to third place in the polls. The changes come as his government scrambles to unveil a plan within days that speeds up Canada's intake of Syrian refugees. (bit.ly/1JZRV2N)

** Canada's National Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau repeated promises this week to roll back a Conservative budget measure that nearly doubled the contribution limit on tax-free savings accounts. (bit.ly/1JZSeL5)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's head of commercial aircraft, Fred Cromer, reiterated on Thursday that the company remained on track to hit its order target for the CSeries jetliner even as questions persist about the future of its biggest consumer jet. (bit.ly/1JZSMAC)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives have slipped to third place, according to poll tracker Eric Grenier. However, gaps between the major parties remain negligible. Now clinging to 28 percent national support, Harper is still within easy reach of Justin Trudeau's Liberals, at 31.5 percent, and Tom Mulcair's New Democrats, at 31.6 percent. (bit.ly/1JZTiyC)

** The father of the little Syrian-Kurdish boy, Alan Kurdi, photographed lying dead on a Turkish beach says he blames Canada for the deaths of his wife and two sons. (bit.ly/1JZTzS4) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)